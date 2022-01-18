Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $737.53 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,017,626 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

