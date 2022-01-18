Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $138.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $26,930,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

