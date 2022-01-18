Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.62 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

