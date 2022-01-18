Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

