Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

