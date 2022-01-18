Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

