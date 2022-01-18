Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,210 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 395.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 422,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

