Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,110 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

CWEN stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

