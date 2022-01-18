Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 67.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

