Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 473,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

