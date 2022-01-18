Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 939 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $214,000.

GTLS stock opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $206.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

