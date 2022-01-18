Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Truist Securities started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

