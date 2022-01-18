Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,405.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.