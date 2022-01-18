Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

