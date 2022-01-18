Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of OVV opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

