Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPGP opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

