Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

