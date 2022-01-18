Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL: NOKIA) recently:

1/18/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.25 ($5.97) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.40 ($7.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.20 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.20 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/2/2021 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.20 ($7.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2021 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

