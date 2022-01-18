Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

RWT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.