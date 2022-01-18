Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $780.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. 1,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.60. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

