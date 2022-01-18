Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,656.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $615.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

