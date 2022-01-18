Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $26.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Relx has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.95.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.