Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,163 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,990. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

