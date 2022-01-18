Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.63

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.63 ($35.94) and traded as high as €34.59 ($39.30). Renault shares last traded at €33.55 ($38.12), with a volume of 1,783,417 shares.

RNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.46 ($43.71).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

