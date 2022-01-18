Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,547.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNSHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.