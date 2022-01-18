Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Replimune Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

