REPO Price Up 5.9% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $7.23 million and $831,194.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

