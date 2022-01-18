Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.