Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00.

1/12/2022 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

1/7/2022 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

12/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

