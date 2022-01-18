Reviewing Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) & iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and iCo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.59 billion 4.02 $236.00 million $1.74 36.00 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -1.50

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than iCo Therapeutics. iCo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and iCo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $71.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 10.51% 14.84% 9.73% iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85%

Volatility and Risk

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats iCo Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. The Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients segment is comprised of manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, also known as API, which are the principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment includes the operations of the subsidiary of the company. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy on February 24, 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About iCo Therapeutics

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

