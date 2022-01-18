Reviewing HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.28 $4.46 billion $2.51 28.58 Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Risk & Volatility

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 21.24% 15.85% 1.90% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.63%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HDFC Bank pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

