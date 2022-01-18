Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

