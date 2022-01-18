Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,440,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,247 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in NVIDIA by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 15,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVDA stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

