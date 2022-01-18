Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 57.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $286.18. 2,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,450. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

