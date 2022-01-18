Rice Partnership LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

