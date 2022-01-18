Rice Partnership LLC Sells 919 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

SYY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. 13,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

