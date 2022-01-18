Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,500 ($61.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,140 ($70.13).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.68) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,443 ($74.27). 3,020,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,022. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The company has a market capitalization of £88.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,811.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,170.76.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

