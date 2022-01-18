Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,509. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
Rise Gold Company Profile
