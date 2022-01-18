Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,509. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

