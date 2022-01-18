Rise (RISE) Trading Down 37% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Rise has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $734,191.84 and approximately $263.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,077,963 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

