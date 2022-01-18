Robert J. Dzielak Sells 4,175 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,019. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.24.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

