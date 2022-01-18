Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 137105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

