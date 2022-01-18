Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 3.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 24,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

