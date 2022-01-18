Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.