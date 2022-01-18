Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $19.12 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.42.

