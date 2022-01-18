Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

