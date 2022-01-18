Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 15,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 332,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.