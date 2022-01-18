Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 15,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 332,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.
About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
