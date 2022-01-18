Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.32

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.32 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 126.66 ($1.73). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 125.24 ($1.71), with a volume of 25,851,449 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.58) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.84).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.32. The company has a market cap of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,339.49). Also, insider Anita Frew purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,947.47). Insiders bought a total of 146,315 shares of company stock valued at $18,900,499 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

