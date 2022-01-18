Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.81

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $100.43, with a volume of 11940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.