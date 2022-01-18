Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $38,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

