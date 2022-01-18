Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RVT stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

